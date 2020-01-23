How art is helping N.W.T. teens learn about drugs, alcohol and wellness

Shaina Reyes RT @INCGivingShow: Augustin “Jon Jon” Figer, an RN from #LasVegas, was inspired to sponsor a sneaker giveaway for teens doing well in schoo… 20 minutes ago Rebecca Latham Thank you to everyone who has donated to our backpack supply drive to benefit homeless ABQ teens at The Harbour. If… https://t.co/CH8yG93xHz 30 minutes ago Angie Law RT @MindShiftKQED: Applied projects can bring meaning math, helping to answer the perennial student question, "Why does this matter?" @Kara… 36 minutes ago Andy Hirschfeld On this week's Weekly Rundown -- A space race for reforestation drones, a Brooklyn non-profit helping teens stay on… https://t.co/uWC1pNbK9w 57 minutes ago Happily Family Christine Carter of @raisinghappiness is back with a definitive guide to helping teens and tweens thrive in this ag… https://t.co/jeUowS2Fpk 57 minutes ago walthamlibrary Our Waltham teens will be helping to present at next Tuesday's program - join us! https://t.co/LD1sJbJBpl 58 minutes ago INCGiving Project Augustin “Jon Jon” Figer, an RN from #LasVegas, was inspired to sponsor a sneaker giveaway for teens doing well in… https://t.co/aq5Tv5tcwE 59 minutes ago I will beat cancer. RT @SchulichMedDent: “It puts our research into the hands of young people who may be using the system. They can leverage the knowledge to h… 1 hour ago