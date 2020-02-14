Italy locks down 50,000 people across 10 towns as coronavirus outbreak leapfrogs across Europe
As the coronavirus outbreak explodes across Asia, spreading to the Middle East and Europe, a rash of new infections in Italy has caused the Italian government to order 50,000 people into lockdown status while closing schools, bars and public spaces across 10 towns. "Five doctors and 10 other people tested positive for the...
An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...
Brussels (AFP) Feb 13, 2020
European health ministers expressed concern about stocks of medicine and medical supplies Thursday and urged EU member states to...