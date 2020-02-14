Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Italy locks down 50,000 people across 10 towns as coronavirus outbreak leapfrogs across Europe

Italy locks down 50,000 people across 10 towns as coronavirus outbreak leapfrogs across Europe

NaturalNews.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) As the coronavirus outbreak explodes across Asia, spreading to the Middle East and Europe, a rash of new infections in Italy has caused the Italian government to order 50,000 people into lockdown status while closing schools, bars and public spaces across 10 towns. “Five doctors and 10 other people tested positive for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy 00:32

 An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto. This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with...

Recent related videos from verified sources

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day [Video]16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Police catch fisherman who was paid to transport three people across Chinese river during coronavirus lockdown [Video]Police catch fisherman who was paid to transport three people across Chinese river during coronavirus lockdown

Three people paid a fisherman to transport them across a river on a fishing boat to get some snacks after the bridge was temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In the video, captured in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lockdowns, roadblocks: Has China gone too far to contain coronavirus?

With millions of people living in isolation due to entire towns being sealed-off amidst Coronavirus outbreak, business leaders and economists in China are...
IndiaTimes

Europe worried about medicine stocks as coronavirus spreads

Europe worried about medicine stocks as coronavirus spreadsBrussels (AFP) Feb 13, 2020 European health ministers expressed concern about stocks of medicine and medical supplies Thursday and urged EU member states to...
Terra Daily Also reported by •The Verge9to5MacCBC.cabizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.