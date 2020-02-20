Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: South Korea reports 161 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 763 cases

Alert: South Korea reports 161 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 763 cases

SeattlePI.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reports 161 more cases of the new virus, bringing its total to 763 cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China 00:46

 BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert" [Video]S.Korea declares coronavirus "red alert"

South Korea raised its infectious disease alert to its highest level on Sunday as confirmed coronavirus cases in the country jumped to 602 and the death toll rose to six. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Four new cases of coronavirus in UK [Video]Four new cases of coronavirus in UK

Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

S. Korea reports 161 more virus cases, worries about spread

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Monday reported 161 more cases of a new virus that has spread rapidly around a southwestern city, bringing the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •France 24Japan TodayReutersHindu

Alert: Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Yonhap news agency says South Korea has reported its first death from the new virus.
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldAl JazeeraHindu

Tweets about this

eiki1212

eitake0002 Korean government raised its infectious alert to the highest level in the country as the coronavirus rapidly spread… https://t.co/3Q8AC9dSBy 53 minutes ago

BarryGeiman

Barry Geiman HEALTH AND SCIENCE South Korea raises alert level to maximum, Italy and Iran cases spike PUBLISHED SAT, FEB 22 2020… https://t.co/T9KrxeftCl 57 minutes ago

jpfonseca100

Jose Fonseca RT @Prof_GD_Foster: Coronavirus: South Korea placed on 'red alert' as fifth person dies https://t.co/dVQLwbaxit 2 hours ago

hankehonhsu

Hank E. Hsu South Korea raises virus alert to 'grave' as infections surge https://t.co/wlxXChvcgA 來自 @YahooNews 2 hours ago

corona_alert

***Corona Alert*** RT @kr3at: Breaking: SOUTH KOREA REPORTS 6TH COVID-19 DEATH Number of coronavirus deaths in South Korea rise to 6, confirmed cases spike t… 3 hours ago

okudam40

MO Coronavirus: South Korea placed on 'red alert' as fifth person dies https://t.co/TEJNz1J5DR 3 hours ago

Me262A1

The Great M Coronavirus: SKorea raises alert to highest level https://t.co/IZQn0aLxwr 3 hours ago

rdp24k

rdp24k Coronavirus: SKorea raises alert to highest level https://t.co/012ptQokaq 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.