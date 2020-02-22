Global  

4th case of coronavirus in Ontario confirmed

CBC.ca Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Ontario health officials have confirmed a new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the fourth in the province since the global outbreak began late last year.
