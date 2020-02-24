Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > New Washington state bill takes aim at bottlers looking to tap local water supplies

New Washington state bill takes aim at bottlers looking to tap local water supplies

NaturalNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Cascade Mountain Range extends from British Columbia in Canada through Washington State, Oregon and Northern California. This beautiful mountain range supplies a lot of freshwater not just to the state of Washington but also to the rest of the United States. This freshwater is now under threat from corporations that want to bottle up...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S. [Video]Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.

The number of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday ticked up to nine from six a day earlier, all in Washington state, where officials are battling a cluster of cases. The total number of cases nationwide is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published

NJ State Troopers Pull Man Out Of Burning Big Rig On I-287 [Video]NJ State Troopers Pull Man Out Of Burning Big Rig On I-287

Two New Jersey State Troopers dragged a driver from his burning truck seconds before it exploded.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Officials seek to calm public as new US virus cases reported

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence sought Sunday to reassure the American public that the federal government is working to make sure state and local...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesReuters

Washington state ‘road hazard’ turns out to be lost 600-pound sea lion, sheriff says

A 600-pound sea lion was found wandering along a forested road in Washington state Sunday, “a significant distance” away from any water, authorities said.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

DustinHapli

Dustin Hapli Washington state takes bold step to restrict companies from bottling local water - liberalbydefault: On Monday nigh… https://t.co/U0ggqmifPw 2 days ago

LightspeedSteps

Lightspeed RT @Dragofix: Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundwater https… 3 days ago

Dragofix

Dragofix Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundw… https://t.co/XdvFaMVlTz 3 days ago

Lawlor224

Kim Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundw… https://t.co/8WMAMNIBwe 3 days ago

mcnorski

Beth McNorski🆘🚨🆘 RT @deviousfranklin: Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundwate… 3 days ago

deviousfranklin

educated derelict Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundw… https://t.co/2FNPVRhHhT 3 days ago

MNTRYJOSEPH

Joseph Barnett Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundw… https://t.co/kdpjxUxxKP 3 days ago

anarcho

anarcho Washington State Takes a Stand Against Bottled Water, Introduces Bill Restricting Companies From Extracting Groundw… https://t.co/LGGdVlqpWJ 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.