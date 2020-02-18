Washington State releases hundreds of people from "public health supervision" over the coronavirus; tests NONE of them for the virus
Monday, 24 February 2020 () (Natural News) This tells you everything you need to know about how U.S. states plan to handle the coronavirus outbreak: Refrain from testing anyone and then report “zero community outbreaks.” Last week, the State of Washington was monitoring 794 people for coronavirus symptoms. Yet by Friday of last week, the state had only tested a...
The governor of a Kazakh province bordering China said on Thursday he would seek the deportation of dozens of Chinese workers. According to Reuters, the governor hopes to defuse the local population’s fears of coronavirus. Danial Akhmetov is the governor of East Kazakhstan province. He made the...
Coronavirus Global Cases Total Reaches 79,000 At least 77,150 cases have been confirmed in mainland China. The death toll has reached 2,620, with 27 of those occurring outside of China. The expansion..
Facebook said Friday that the company will nix a San Francisco event it had planned in March due to possible health issues from the fast-spreading coronavirus.... bizjournals Also reported by •Eurasia Review
Tweets about this
JB Washington State releases hundreds of people from “public health supervision” over the coronavirus; tests NONE of t… https://t.co/S9h5RfkOd8 21 seconds ago
Karl E Washington State releases hundreds of people from “public health supervision” over the coronavirus; tests NONE of t… https://t.co/Ktp01jcQUd 47 seconds ago
gab.com/DissentWatch Washington State releases hundreds of people from “public health supervision” over the coronavirus; tests NONE of t… https://t.co/hnZZbda21t 6 minutes ago
gab.com/DissentWatch Washington State releases hundreds of people from “public health supervision” over the coronavirus; tests NONE of t… https://t.co/sC1QlK50Yj 29 minutes ago
wildcatlass RT @BreitbartNews: REVEALED: Washington state’s central sanctuary county released hundreds of illegal aliens charged with felonies such as… 1 week ago