Washington State releases hundreds of people from "public health supervision" over the coronavirus; tests NONE of them for the virus

NaturalNews.com Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) This tells you everything you need to know about how U.S. states plan to handle the coronavirus outbreak: Refrain from testing anyone and then report “zero community outbreaks.” Last week, the State of Washington was monitoring 794 people for coronavirus symptoms. Yet by Friday of last week, the state had only tested a...
