The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?
Monday, 24 February 2020 () The new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in December has infected tens of thousands of people in China and beyond and triggered alarm around the world. (https://www.reuters.com/live-events/coronavirus-6-id2921484) Here is what we know about the disease it causes and how it spreads:
BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries. Chinese authorities said the mainland had 397 new...
Saudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move... WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.ca •Reuters
China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 26, the National Health Commission said on Thursday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a cluster of... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •CTV News •CP24 •Newsday •CBC.ca