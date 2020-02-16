Poll: Health care is the number one issue for South Carolina voters
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () In the CBS News Battleground Tracker, 41% of South Carolinians said health care was their biggest issue by far. In many South Carolina counties, hospitals are few and far between. So a doctor found a way to take her services to the community. Nikole Killion reports.
Joe Biden has lost nearly one-fifth of his support among black voters in South Carolina.
That's according to a new poll released Sunday.
Biden's support in South Carolina has fallen to just a single-digit lead over Bernie Sanders .
Three months ago Biden enjoyed a massive 28 percent lead over all...
Two national Morning Consult polls show Sanders surging. In South Carolina, a state Biden needs to a win, a NBC News/Marist poll shows him narrowly ahead with... USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News