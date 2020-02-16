Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Poll: Health care is the number one issue for South Carolina voters

Poll: Health care is the number one issue for South Carolina voters

CBS News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
In the CBS News Battleground Tracker, 41% of South Carolinians said health care was their biggest issue by far. In many South Carolina counties, hospitals are few and far between. So a doctor found a way to take her services to the community. Nikole Killion reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Black Support In South Carolina Down 19%

Biden Black Support In South Carolina Down 19% 00:35

 Joe Biden has lost nearly one-fifth of his support among black voters in South Carolina. That's according to a new poll released Sunday. Biden's support in South Carolina has fallen to just a single-digit lead over Bernie Sanders . Three months ago Biden enjoyed a massive 28 percent lead over all...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

It's On To South Carolina [Video]It's On To South Carolina

Super Tuesday is just eight days away, but first voters in South Carolina are gearing up to cast their ballots this Saturday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode [Video]Sanders Sends Centrist Democratic Establishment Into Panic Mode

Moderate Democrats watched cautiously as Bernie Sanders soared to a landslide victory in Nevada. The win wasn't the surprise, the walloping Sanders gave his opponents was. Sanders impressed fans and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Health care top of mind for early Democratic caucus voters in Nevada

A number of early-caucus voters in northern Nevada said health care was their top priority when they decided which Democrat to put on the top of their ballot.
CBC.ca

Polls: Voters see Sanders as best candidate to beat Trump, leads with black voters nationally

Two national Morning Consult polls show Sanders surging. In South Carolina, a state Biden needs to a win, a NBC News/Marist poll shows him narrowly ahead with...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.