The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data?
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () (Natural News) Just like how it gets easily addicted to junk food and its empty nutrients, the human brain can also get addicted to empty information, say researchers from the University of California (UC), Berkeley. The study, published in the journal PNAS, revealed how the brain becomes addicted to empty information — a phenomenon people could be...
There are so many aspects of the human body that contribute to overall health; understanding how the body is connected and what is needed goes a long way in achieving long term sustainable health and..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:42Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
JT The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data? –… https://t.co/ks8YZTM7ce 5 days ago
zeel The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data?… https://t.co/EVRt8PcnTO 5 days ago
Vic Viswanath The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data?… https://t.co/ZUSom9NsLT 5 days ago
Baltic Design house🇱🇻⭐⭐⭐ The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data? –… https://t.co/pzy1vyTbOl 5 days ago
gab.com/DissentWatch The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data? https://t.co/lv27JO0ZNm 6 days ago