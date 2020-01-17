Global  

The human brain is constantly starving for information: What happens when the brain gorges on useless data?

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) Just like how it gets easily addicted to junk food and its empty nutrients, the human brain can also get addicted to empty information, say researchers from the University of California (UC), Berkeley. The study, published in the journal PNAS, revealed how the brain becomes addicted to empty information — a phenomenon people could be...
