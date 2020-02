SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected.



UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea. South Korea Table Tennis Championships Delayed Due To Coronavirus Next month's table tennis world championships in South Korea have been postponed. The contest has been pushed back until June over health concerns as the nation grapples with the coronavirus.

South Korea Virus Cases Jump Again; 1st US Soldier Infected The U.S. military says one of its soldiers based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected.

Newsmax 3 hours ago



Coronavirus updates: US soldier in South Korea contracts virus The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic.

Deutsche Welle 2 hours ago



