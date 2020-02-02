Global  

Trump White House Resists Calls To Appoint A Coronavirus Czar

NPR Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Epidemic experts and Democratic politicians fault coordination of the response to the coronavirus outbreak and say what's needed is a czar. The White House disagrees.
White House is considering appointment of coronavirus 'sideczar': Politico

The White House is considering appointing a coronavirus "czar" to coordinate the U.S. response to the disease, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two...
Reuters

Politico: WH Coronavirus Funds Request May Not Be Enough

The White House is preparing to request emergency coronavirus funding from Congress, but the $1 billion potentially being sought might not be enough, according...
Newsmax Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.comReuters India

