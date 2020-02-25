Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Coronavirus: How is the UK planning for an outbreak?

Coronavirus: How is the UK planning for an outbreak?

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
What will the government do if there is a UK coronavirus outbreak and how prepared is the NHS?
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths 02:15

 The World Health Organization expresses concern over coronavirus in Italy and Iran, as infections spread through the Middle East.

Recent related videos from verified sources

1st U.S. Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus Without Traveling [Video]1st U.S. Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus Without Traveling

Doctors are trying to figure out how a patient in the U.S. contracted the coronavirus without traveling abroad. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published

Olympic hopefuls undeterred by coronavirus outbreak [Video]Olympic hopefuls undeterred by coronavirus outbreak

Olympic hopefuls undeterred by coronavirus outbreak

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Concerns coronavirus outbreak may converge with state's flu season

Health authorities are preparing for a coronavirus outbreak in the midst of flu season and warning the public to stay away from overstretched emergency...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •Terra DailyReutersBusiness InsiderProactive Investors

Emirates won't fly Umrah pilgrims, some tourists to Saudi due to coronavirus outbreak

Emirates airline said it would no longer carry to Saudi Arabia passengers with Umrah pilgrimage visas or tourists from nearly two dozen countries until further...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaMid-DayBusiness Insider

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prietoj

John Prieto RT @OKCFOX: We're in the planning stages if an outbreak were to happen in Oklahoma, and it's not just national health professionals prepari… 33 seconds ago

PaulTyredagh81

Paul Patrick RT @SJAMcBride: A hastily-retracted move by civil servants in Belfast reveals that the Government in London is preparing emergency primary… 1 minute ago

JadeJensen29

Jade Jensen 🇺🇸☮️❄️🆘 RT @PoeticJ59274248: People are underestimating the brilliant move by Trump. Coronavirus shows up in the US, as it inevitably will. A bunc… 1 minute ago

starblazerman

Phil RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: How is the UK planning for an outbreak? https://t.co/p5nS3mjSuB 2 minutes ago

WarburtonZach

Zach Warburton Mad that when you visit a News Website it literally says; "Coronavirus could be the end of the World, End of life P… https://t.co/901rTompp5 3 minutes ago

a6ruled

Richard RT @bloggerheads: @BBCNews How is the UK planning to get through this experience without the trust in government that is vital to social or… 5 minutes ago

mufan5624

HorseWithNoName RT @DecLawn: Remember at the start of the Coronavirus thing in Wuhan, there was an Irish guy there who was planning to lock himself away fo… 5 minutes ago

OKCFOX

KOKH FOX 25 We're in the planning stages if an outbreak were to happen in Oklahoma, and it's not just national health professio… https://t.co/wZ5awu9oAs 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.