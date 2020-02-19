Reporters Without Borders calls on China to stop censoring citizen journalism news about the coronavirus; but says nothing about the USA censoring indy media journalists about the vaccine holocaust



Recent related videos from verified sources Local Man Quarantined In China Due To Coronavirus A New Castle man working in China is being quarantined, KDKA's Pam Surano reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:51Published 40 minutes ago Trump: Coronavirus risk to Americans 'very low' President Trump told reporters Wednesday that the risk of coronavirus to Americans is "very low." Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:09Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources EU officials refuse to implement border controls to stop coronavirus (Natural News) Even as the coronavirus begins to spread around the continent, EU officials have steadfastly refuse to implement border controls, insisting that...

NaturalNews.com 7 hours ago



China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline...

Reuters 1 week ago



