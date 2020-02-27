Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds

About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, government researchers said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings come from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and weight. More than 5,000 U.S. adults took part.

The survey found that the obesity rate was 42% — higher than the 40% found in a similar 2015-16 study. The severe obesity rate was more than 9% in the new survey, up from the 8% figure in the previous one.

Those increases aren't considered statistically significant: The survey numbers are small enough that there's a mathematical chance the rates didn't truly rise.

But it's clear that adult obesity rates are trending up, said the CDC's Cynthia Ogden, one of the report's authors.

A half-century ago, about 1 in 100 American adults were severely obese. Now it's 10 times more common.

The obesity rate has risen about 40% in the last two decades.

The findings suggest that more Americans will get diabetes, heart disease and cancer, said Dr. William Dietz, a George Washington University obesity expert.

It also will be increasingly difficult for doctors to care for so many severely obese people, Dietz said. He has estimated that on average, every primary care doctor treating adults has about 100 severely obese patients.

“How's a provider going to do that? Severe obesity really requires very intensive therapy,” he said.

The CDC did not report new obesity numbers for kids and teens. That may come out later this year, Ogden said. In 2015-16, 18.5% of kids and teens were obese and just under 6% were severely obese.

Dietz faulted the government for not pushing for more measures to promote physical activity and better eating. Building more sidewalks and passing a national tax on sugary...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Obesity Affects More Than 4 out of 10 American Adults, Study Reveals

Obesity Affects More Than 4 out of 10 American Adults, Study Reveals 01:05

 Obesity Affects More Than 4 out of 10 American Adults, Study Reveals Findings stem from a 2017-2018 health survey revealed by the CDC. It had over 5,000 participants whose weight was measured by their body mass index (BMI). According to the survey, 42 percent were found to be obese. In a 2015-2016...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds

NEW YORK (AP) — About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, government researchers said Thursday. The Centers for Disease...
Seattle Times

About 40% of U.S. adults are obese, government survey finds

NEW YORK — About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, government researchers said Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ZsaMom

momZsa RT @DrFrankLipman: About 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 is severely so, government survey finds https://t.co/tVMQdOK… 9 minutes ago

NathanKnox19

Nathan Knox RT @getongab: About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds https://t.co/Bu2AbVuFht via @getongab 15 minutes ago

WTOL11Toledo

WTOL 11 A new government study found the rate for severe obesity in adults has doubled over the past two decades. https://t.co/uQIMxVyr8e 27 minutes ago

harleypasternak

Harley Pasternak RT @pxwhittle: About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds (from @AP) https://t.co/UbhvF6nQMT 31 minutes ago

SriLankamedical

Sri Lanka medical About 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese, government survey finds https://t.co/PmxUc7IPsE 31 minutes ago

kytv

KY3 News About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds: https://t.co/mJHf2ggmSo 39 minutes ago

ksprnews

ksprnews About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds: https://t.co/HKaHG3xNmL 39 minutes ago

kcautv

KCAU 9 News The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention findings come from a 2017-18 health survey that measures height and… https://t.co/YWRvpC6ag7 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.