Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Trump insists America "very, very ready" for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being tested in America... the "Trump TRAP" is now set by the CDC

Trump insists America "very, very ready" for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being tested in America... the "Trump TRAP" is now set by the CDC

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) In a coronavirus press briefing at the White House earlier today, President Trump declared America was ready for the coronavirus, saying, “We’re very, very ready for this, for anything, whether it’s going to be a breakout of larger proportions or whether we’re at that very low level, and we want to keep it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows

Trump says US ‘very, very ready’ to handle coronavirus as outbreak grows 00:40

 US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country. The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin [Video]Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained &quot;very low,&quot; and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

President Trump announces coronavirus task force [Video]President Trump announces coronavirus task force

President Trump Announced the creation of a coronavirus task force that will be headed by Vice President Pence.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump: US is 'very, very ready' for coronavirus

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is "very, very ready" for whatever the new coronavirus threat brings. Trump held a news conference to push back against...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphThe VergeSeattlePI.comJapan TodayWorldNewsIndiaTimes

CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier says the coronavirus pandemic will spread in the USA, a matter of "when" not "if" ... while Trump urges everybody to keep buying (overbought) stocks

(Natural News) When listening to the CDC’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier warn about the coming pandemic outbreaks across America, you no longer have to read between the...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this

jeenkaraka

jeenkaraka RT @therussophile: Trump insists America “very, very ready” for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being tested in… 8 minutes ago

therussophile

Karl E Trump insists America “very, very ready” for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being test… https://t.co/lpNtgLHRlt 11 minutes ago

HivemindRx

RX HIVEMIND Trump insists America “very, very ready” for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being test… https://t.co/oimAayfDOz 47 minutes ago

agingboomer1

KGB Barbary Bard (Easter Worshiper) Trump insists America “very, very ready” for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being test… https://t.co/yEsWizwjtw 51 minutes ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Trump insists America “very, very ready” for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being test… https://t.co/Cn6mMqMs5Y 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.