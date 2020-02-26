Trump insists America "very, very ready" for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being tested in America... the "Trump TRAP" is now set by the CDC

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

(Natural News) In a coronavirus press briefing at the White House earlier today, President Trump declared America was ready for the coronavirus, saying, "We're very, very ready for this, for anything, whether it's going to be a breakout of larger proportions or whether we're at that very low level, and we want to keep it...



