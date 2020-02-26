Trump insists America "very, very ready" for any coronavirus pandemic, fails to mention virtually NO ONE being tested in America... the "Trump TRAP" is now set by the CDC
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () (Natural News) In a coronavirus press briefing at the White House earlier today, President Trump declared America was ready for the coronavirus, saying, “We’re very, very ready for this, for anything, whether it’s going to be a breakout of larger proportions or whether we’re at that very low level, and we want to keep it...
US President Donald Trump has said the country is “very, very ready” to handle the coronavirus outbreak as a new case was confirmed in the country. The American leader said he had put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the domestic response to the virus known as Covid-19 which he insisted...