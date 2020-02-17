Mongolian president placed under quarantine after returning from China - state media
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Mongolia's President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a 14-day quarantine after returning home from their visit to China, the state news agency Montsame reported on Friday.
BEIJING — Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai has just been sentenced to 10 years in Chinese prison, in what some say is a warning from Beijing that acts of resistance will be strictly punished.
CNN reports that 55-year-old Gui was put on trial by a court in Ningbo for "providing intelligence"...
China is planning to build a high speed magnetic levitation train in the country's southwest Yunnan province, with an estimated total investment value of over... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India