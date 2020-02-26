Global  

Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Kuwait confirmed two more cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 45, a Health Ministry official said, reporting no death.
 The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales, as two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19. Here is all you need to know about Covid-19.

