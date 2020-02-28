Alert: Japanese island of Hokkaido declares state of emergency over pace of virus transmission, urges residents to stay home

Global  

SeattlePI.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese island of Hokkaido declares state of emergency over pace of virus transmission, urges residents to stay home.
 Washington State has declared a state of emergency after reporting the first person to die of the deadly virus in the United States. This comes as the FDA approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBSN New York's Christina Fan reports.

Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

California has declared a state of emergency as death toll due to coronavirus rises to 11 in the US. Governor of California, Gavin Newsom said that emergency is being declared after the first death due..

Japan’s Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese island of Hokkaido is declaring a state of emergency over the rapid spread of the new virus there. The governor says the emergency...
Seattle Times

Japan confirms five more cases of coronavirus in Hokkaido: NHK

Japanese authorities have confirmed five more cases of coronavirus in Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, days after the northern island declared a...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters Indiabizjournals

