Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands: health authorities

Recent related videos from verified sources America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure A confirmed coronavirus patient in California had no travel history in China and no known exposure to the virus. According to health officials, this is the first potential case of "community spread".. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 8 hours ago Olympic athletes should not risk health, says Ian Thorpe Australian swimming great Ian Thorpe said on Thursday (February 27) athletes should not put their Olympic dreams before their health in deciding whether to compete at the Tokyo Games as global health.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Lebanon health ministry confirms second case of coronavirus Lebanon's health ministry confirmed the country's second case of coronavirus on Friday and said the patient was quarantined after returning from a religious trip...

Reuters 2 days ago



Israel confirms second case of coronavirus - health ministry Israel's health ministry on Friday confirmed its second case of coronavirus, a person it said had been in close contact with a man who tested positive after...

Reuters 13 hours ago





