Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Netherlands: health authorities

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the Netherlands, health officials said on Friday, this time in the Dutch capital Amsterdam.
 A new confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States has health officials scrambling to connect the dots; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

