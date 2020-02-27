Global  

Fear and outrage rise following report that northern California coronavirus patient was not tested for 11 DAYS, thanks to the CDC

NaturalNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) President Donald Trump attempted to calm fears over the potential spread of the Wuhan coronavirus during a national address Wednesday evening, but if he wants Americans to calm down, the first thing he needs to do is take stock of the government’s health agencies and get them on the same page. While the...
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: New Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Patient Treated In Sacramento Co.

New Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Patient Treated In Sacramento Co. 02:04

 A person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Northern California, making this the first possible instance of community spread of the virus, according to the CDC. 

America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure

A confirmed coronavirus patient in California had no travel history in China and no known exposure to the virus.

America's Newest Coronavirus Patient Had No Known Exposure

A confirmed coronavirus patient in California had no travel history in China and no known exposure to the virus. According to health officials, this is the first potential case of "community spread" in..

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Solano County coronavirus patient wasn't tested for 11 days because California has virtually zero test kits... DOZENS of hospital workers exposed

(Natural News) We are now learning that the very scenario we warned about has come true. A woman in California, in Solano County, is now in critical condition...
NaturalNews.com

First coronavirus patient with 'unknown origin' in the US wasn't tested for days

A California coronavirus patient, the first U.S. case from "community spread," was not tested for days because the case didn't fit CDC criteria.
USATODAY.com


RT @DissentW: Fear and outrage rise following report that northern California coronavirus patient was not tested for 11 DAYS, thanks to the… 6 minutes ago

Fear and outrage rise following report that northern California coronavirus patient was not tested for 11 DAYS, tha… https://t.co/NKrXRRHSNd 9 minutes ago

