WUHAN, CHINA — The number of confirmed cases and deaths from the novel coronavirus infection continues to rise with more than 4,000 confirmed cases in China and a death toll of 106 as of January 28,..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:38Published on January 28, 2020
WUHAN, CHINA — Lunar New Years' festivities pose a great challenge for the Chinese government as it tries to contain the Wuhan coronavirus.
According to Reuters, the coronavirus death toll has now..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:58Published on January 24, 2020
Stocklobster RT @MicrobesInfect: The death toll from a #dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34.
The number of fatalities was up from 20 last week… 4 days ago
Microbes&Infection The death toll from a #dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34.
The number of fatalities was up from 20 last… https://t.co/vHUJrlpBYk 4 days ago
Pere Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34 https://t.co/a12HrQYSY3 5 days ago
Sherry Gary RT @ReutersBiz: Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34 https://t.co/T2jKsfBhWs https://t.co/z8q06I5loe 6 days ago