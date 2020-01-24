Global  

Paraguay dengue fever death toll rises to 34

Reuters Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The death toll from a dengue fever outbreak in Paraguay rose to 34, the Public Health Ministry said on Friday, warning that the virus is spreading beyond the capital Asuncion.
