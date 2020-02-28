Global  

Physicist And Iconoclastic Thinker Freeman Dyson Dies At 96

NPR Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Dyson's ideas often occupied a space between science fiction and science. He helped design, among other things, a nuclear reactor that could be safely operated "even in the hands of an idiot."
