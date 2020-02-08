Global  

No Toilet Paper? 'Fake News,' Japan Says, Tackling Hoarding Over Virus Fears

Friday, 28 February 2020
Japanese officials Friday tried to dispel rumors of a toilet paper shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak - and urged people to quit stockpiling rolls, Japanese news outlet NKH reported.The pushback follows last week's rush to stores by Japanese shoppers to snap up rolls...
Coronavirus curfews and looming recession fears [Video]Coronavirus curfews and looming recession fears

With no end in sight of the outbreak, the economic repercussions from the shutdown of Chinese industry could trigger recessions in Japan and in Singapore. Libby Hogan reports.

Hong Kong residents 'panic buy' toilet paper amid coronavirus fears [Video]Hong Kong residents "panic buy" toilet paper amid coronavirus fears

Hong Kong residents loaded their shopping baskets with toilet paper on Saturday (February 8th) amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Supermarkets stockpile, toilet paper production runs 24 hours

Australia's largest toilet paper manufacturer is moving into 24-hour production as major supermarkets ramp up supplies over fears of a coronavirus shortage. 
The Age Also reported by •SBSJapan Today

Coronavirus fears spark 'panic buying' of toilet paper, water, hand sanitizer. Here's why we all need to calm down

Is Costco out of toilet paper? Why is water selling out at Walmart and other stores? Coronavirus fears have sparked panic buying.
USATODAY.com

