COVID-19 fears send global markets into a tailspin, U.S. stock market closes its worst week in 10 years

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) The U.S. stock market capped its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, with all major stock indexes tanking over worries that COVID-19 could potentially end one of the longest economic expansions in history and send the global economy into recession. The CDC reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.,...
News video: After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market

After stock market plummets, coronavirus fears could also impact housing market 02:07

 Fear of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, sent the stock market to its worst week in 12 years, and that could affect the housing market in Kansas City.

Local expert discusses wild week for stock market [Video]Local expert discusses wild week for stock market

February 28, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Stock market woes continue as Dow drops for 8th straight day [Video]Stock market woes continue as Dow drops for 8th straight day

The week-long freefall for the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued in trading Friday, ending the most tumultuous week the index has had in nearly 12 years.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:03Published


Coronavirus Fears Reverberate Across Global Economy

The stock market had its worst week since 2008, signaling that one of the longest expansions in history could be ending. Policymakers said they were ready to...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Bangkok PostIndiaTimesReuters

Finance expert explains markets' coronavirus dip

Panic over a coronavirus outbreak could send the stock market into its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average saw its worst...
CBS News Also reported by •The AgeNPRFrance 24

