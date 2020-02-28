COVID-19 fears send global markets into a tailspin, U.S. stock market closes its worst week in 10 years
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () (Natural News) The U.S. stock market capped its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, with all major stock indexes tanking over worries that COVID-19 could potentially end one of the longest economic expansions in history and send the global economy into recession. The CDC reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.,...
The stock market had its worst week since 2008, signaling that one of the longest expansions in history could be ending. Policymakers said they were ready to... NYTimes.com Also reported by •Bangkok Post •IndiaTimes •Reuters
Panic over a coronavirus outbreak could send the stock market into its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. The Dow Jones industrial average saw its worst... CBS News Also reported by •The Age •NPR •France 24
