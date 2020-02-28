COVID-19 fears send global markets into a tailspin, U.S. stock market closes its worst week in 10 years

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) The U.S. stock market capped its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday, with all major stock indexes tanking over worries that COVID-19 could potentially end one of the longest economic expansions in history and send the global economy into recession. The CDC reports 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S.,... 👓 View full article

