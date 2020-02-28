Global  

Google employee in Switzerland tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, canceling internal conference

Google employee in Switzerland tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, canceling internal conference

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) A Google employee from the tech giant’s Switzerland office has tested positive for COVID-19 as Google and other American corporations crack down on their employee travel amid the ongoing outbreak. On Friday, Business Insider received a statement from a Google spokesperson, saying that they “can confirm that one employee from [their] Zurich office...
News video: Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six

Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six 00:37

 The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being treated in Zurich after testing positive. In Aargau, a 26-year-old man was being treated in isolated care,...

