Google employee in Switzerland tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, canceling internal conference
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () (Natural News) A Google employee from the tech giant’s Switzerland office has tested positive for COVID-19 as Google and other American corporations crack down on their employee travel amid the ongoing outbreak. On Friday, Business Insider received a statement from a Google spokesperson, saying that they “can confirm that one employee from [their] Zurich office...
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being treated in Zurich after testing positive. In Aargau, a 26-year-old man was being treated in isolated care,...