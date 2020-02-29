Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Alert: Trump bans travel to US from Iran; urges Americans not to travel to areas in Italy and South Korea hit by COVID-19

Alert: Trump bans travel to US from Iran; urges Americans not to travel to areas in Italy and South Korea hit by COVID-19

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump bans travel to US from Iran; urges Americans not to travel to areas in Italy and South Korea hit by COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death

US increases travel restrictions as Trump confirms first coronavirus death 01:09

 President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus and additional cases in the country are likely but added that healthy Americans should be able to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Admin Announces Iran Travel Restrictions And Italy, South Korea Travel Advisories [Video]Trump Admin Announces Iran Travel Restrictions And Italy, South Korea Travel Advisories

President Trump and Mike Pence held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:50Published

Pence: Trump Admin Announcing Iran Travel Restrictions And Italy, South Korea Travel Advisories [Video]Pence: Trump Admin Announcing Iran Travel Restrictions And Italy, South Korea Travel Advisories

President Trump and Mike Pence held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says U.S. considering restrictions at Mexican border over coronavirus

The United States is considering shutting off the country's southern border with Mexico to control the spread of the new coronavirus, President Donald Trump said...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily CallerWorldNewsEnergy DailyReuters India

Coronavirus: Travel advisory for Italy, South Korea raised to level 4, 'Do Not Travel'

Vice President Mike Pence announced that President Donald Trump has authorized additional travel restrictions in Iran, Italy and South Korea.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Energy DailyReutersReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PjgProductions

PJG Productions Trump and Pence just had story-time at the White House podium. Spoiler Alert: Travel bans are now useless. Hundred… https://t.co/4KlkDaYcxN 22 minutes ago

townsand_robert

Robert Townsand MA, Trump Hater RT @kristenresists: -FDA says they’re working with pharma to fast track treatments, have a meeting coming up soon. -More travel bans & hei… 58 minutes ago

kristenresists

Kristen -FDA says they’re working with pharma to fast track treatments, have a meeting coming up soon. -More travel bans &… https://t.co/rDBn5h369F 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.