Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found

Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found

Reuters India Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the new coronavirus, officials at the home said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Two cases of coronavirus in Florida

Two cases of coronavirus in Florida 02:21

 With two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the health emergency on Monday during a pair of stops across the Sunshine State.llll

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home [Video]Woman concerned for mother in WA nursing home

A woman visiting Kansas City said she&apos;s worried about her mother, who is quarantined in the Washington state nursing home where four patients have died from the coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:26Published

Taking precautions: South Mississippi prepares for the Coronavirus [Video]Taking precautions: South Mississippi prepares for the Coronavirus

The Coronavirus is hitting a little closer to home with recent confirmed cases in Florida and as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says he expects to eventually see cases in his state, forming a task..

Credit: WXXVDT2Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Washington state nursing home on lockdown after two cases of coronavirus found; two other cases confirmed

A nursing home near Seattle is locked down after a resident and a worker were found to have the coronavirus, officials at the home said, and two other cases in...
Reuters

COVID-19 | Washington nursing home on lockdown after two cases of virus found; two other confirmed

Officials said the two latest cases involved men in their 60s with underlying medical issues
Hindu


Tweets about this

mybabyforever10

sasha house RT @RealMattCouch: Anyone find it suspicious that this CoronaVirus in Washington State just happened to hit a nursing home of people that a… 25 seconds ago

lynnepelletierc

Mad In Massachusetts 🇱🇷🇨🇦🦄💞💖💜✌️🖕☃️ 🌊 RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: #Washington reports 4 new #COVID19 cases and 3 new deaths, totaling 14 cases and 5 deaths. 50 people with sy… 5 minutes ago

SteveS_313_

Steve S. #AMERICAN PATRIOT RT @P4tR10tBoo: Three Deaths So Far and More #Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Washington State Nursing Home https://t.co/Q4AG2IRHzl #TAP 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.