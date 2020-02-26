Global  

Portugal registers first two cases of coronavirus: health minister

Reuters India Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Portugal registered its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, both in people who had recently returned from abroad, Health Minister Marta Temido told a news conference.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus - health minister

Pakistan has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus but both patients are in a "stable" condition, the health minister said on Wednesday.
Reuters India

Portugal registers first two cases of coronavirus: SIC television

Portugal registered its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, SIC television channel reported.
Reuters

