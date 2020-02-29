Surgeon General Adams: Masks 'Increase Risk' of Coronavirus
Monday, 2 March 2020 () There are many ways for Americans to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus, but the one thing they shouldn't be doing is buying masks, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday.
