Surgeon General Adams: Masks 'Increase Risk' of Coronavirus

Newsmax Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
There are many ways for Americans to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus, but the one thing they shouldn't be doing is buying masks, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Monday. 
News video: Masks May Increase Coronavirus Risk If Worn Improperly

Masks May Increase Coronavirus Risk If Worn Improperly 01:08

 Masks May Increase Coronavirus Risk If Worn Improperly U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in an interview on ‘Fox & Friends’ that individuals may increase their risk of contracting coronavirus by wearing masks. Dr. Jerome Adams, via ‘Fox & Friends’ Adams also took to Twitter on Sunday...

