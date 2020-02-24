Global  

South Korea reports 600 new coronavirus cases, three more deaths

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
South Korea reported 600 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths from the virus, taking total infections to 4,812, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
News video: New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife

New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife 02:38

 CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on what the state is saying in terms of precautions and testing after two more confirmed cases of coronavirus are found in the state.

Coronavirus fears result in empty medicine, sanitary shelves across stores in the Front Range [Video]Coronavirus fears result in empty medicine, sanitary shelves across stores in the Front Range

When shopping at big box stores, it's easy to think the items you're looking for will be available to you, but that hasn't been the case as people prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus here..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:27Published

Dr. Schaffner on coronavirus: 'There’s nothing to panic about' [Video]Dr. Schaffner on coronavirus: 'There’s nothing to panic about'

More deaths from coronavirus were reported around the country on Monday, but still, there have been no cases reported in Nashville to this point, and experts said there's no need to worry until an..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:30Published


S. Korea reports 161 new virus cases, bringing total to 763

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 161 new cases of the new virus that has spread rapidly in the region surrounding its southwest city of...
Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over Virus

Saudi Arabia Halts Travel to Islam’s Holiest Site Over VirusSaudi Arabia on Thursday halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move...
