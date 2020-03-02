San Antonio mayor declares public health emergency after CDC officials mistakenly released a coronavirus quarantined patient: “We will hold them accountable”
Monday, 2 March 2020 () (Natural News) Officials in San Antonio, Texas, were furious with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday after the agency ‘mistakenly’ released a patient who had been quarantined for having contracted the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Mayor Ron Nirenberg, in declaring a health emergency, blasted the agency for its negligence, calling it “unacceptable” and...
[IPS] United Nations -Just a month since the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a public health emergency, it is now taking steps to contain... allAfrica.com Also reported by •Eurasia Review
