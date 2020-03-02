Global  

San Antonio mayor declares public health emergency after CDC officials mistakenly released a coronavirus quarantined patient: “We will hold them accountable”

Monday, 2 March 2020
(Natural News) Officials in San Antonio, Texas, were furious with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday after the agency ‘mistakenly’ released a patient who had been quarantined for having contracted the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Mayor Ron Nirenberg, in declaring a health emergency, blasted the agency for its negligence, calling it “unacceptable” and...
News video: Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida Over Coronavirus Cases

Public Health Emergency Declared In Florida Over Coronavirus Cases 03:17

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency after confirming the state's first two “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus.

Texas mayor declares emergency in bid to keep cruise passengers in quarantine

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Monday declared a health emergency for his city in a bid to force those in a federal coronavirus quarantine at a nearby air...
Reuters

Africa: Q&A - Misinformation in the Time of an Uncontainable Virus

[IPS] United Nations -Just a month since the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a public health emergency, it is now taking steps to contain...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Eurasia Review

