Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week's flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday.

The Greek Olympic committee said it is working closely with national health authorities and will hold meetings to re-evaluate the situation every two days. The committee, known as the HOC, also said the Greek leg of the torch relay will go ahead.

Greece has recorded seven cases of the virus, all linked with people who traveled from Italy.

The Olympic flame is ceremonially lit months in advance of the games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, among the ruined pagan temples of Ancient Olympia. From there, it is carried in a week-long relay through Greece before being handed over to games organizers.

The HOC said it would not allow spectators at the final rehearsal on March 11, the eve of the ceremony. It added that it would “reduce significantly” the number of accreditations.

The HOC is also canceling lunches, dinners and receptions scheduled during the lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia, and will recommend to local authorities to cut down on planned public events.

The flame will be handed over to Tokyo organizing officials on March 19.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus [Video]Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus

Greek organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony say they've taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus spreading.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak,...
Seattle Times

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

Next week's flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sportsville3

Sportsville Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the… https://t.co/MdJmOjxfO9 19 minutes ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus concerns - ESPN) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/kijf8WcZjv 22 minutes ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite fast-spreading virus https://t.co/9tFdGc87XQ 2 hours ago

ESPN_Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean The flame-lighting ceremony for @Tokyo2020 will proceed despite concerns about the virus outbreak. The Greek Olympi… https://t.co/MoU3PKiqSs 3 hours ago

GreeceOutsideIn

Greece Outside In RT @intlGR: Olympic Flame-Lighting in Greece to Proceed Despite Virus - The New York Times https://t.co/RN2D123NFG 3 hours ago

intlGR

articles about GR Olympic Flame-Lighting in Greece to Proceed Despite Virus - The New York Times https://t.co/RN2D123NFG 3 hours ago

LustIncest

Love Mom And Dad March 03, 2020 at 03:44PM #viral Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus - ESPN https://t.co/JMdj3KXOjR 3 hours ago

Kingslev1

Kingslev Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite fast-spreading virus https://t.co/VxbhPQUCKf https://t.co/AtgTTEp0nr 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.