Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9

Cstuart RT @WTNH: JUST IN: The #Coronavirus #deathtoll has risen to 9 in the U.S. The Associated Press reports most of those deaths were in one nur… 41 seconds ago Kalena Aleka RT @TomthunkitsMind: THE FIRST #CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE US DIED FEB 26. THIS WAS BEFORE THE ONES REPORTED IN THE FEB 28. Source: "Coronav… 1 minute ago Dan Castro RT @Bothell_Kenmore: Two individuals who died on Feb. 26 were found to have had the coronavirus; Harborview Medical Center staff possibly e… 2 minutes ago Dom's Den RT @PDChina: #BREAKING: #COVID19 death toll in the U.S. has risen to 9 after a patient died from #coronavirus in King County, Washington st… 3 minutes ago SoILL Botanicals RT @NPR: NEW: The coronavirus death toll in Washington state now stands at 9, with a total of 27 confirmed cases. Two people who died in th… 4 minutes ago Whistler's SIster RT @rozacalderon: Out of the 27 confirmed cases in Washington, the death toll is now 9 people. Those are not great odds. What's our gov't d… 7 minutes ago chocolate12haupia Coronavirus: Washington death toll now at 9 https://t.co/Y5DdCjdNdL 7 minutes ago 🔮💆🏻 RT @ajplus: 3 more people in Washington have died from the coronavirus, bringing the U.S. death toll to 9. Authorities are working to ID s… 9 minutes ago