Former FDA head says number of coronavirus cases in the USA likely already in the "low thousands"

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) The official infection count for the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) here in the United States currently stands at 106 (and likely a few more by the time this gets published). But according to Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the true number has actually breached the “low thousands.”...
 Boris Johnson has said it is “highly likely” the number of coronavirus cases in the UK will rise. The Prime Minister, speaking during a press conference in 10 Downing Street, outlined the Government’s plan to “contain, delay, research, mitigate”. And he said: “Let me be absolutely clear...

Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S. [Video]Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.

The number of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday ticked up to nine from six a day earlier, all in Washington state, where officials are battling a cluster of cases. The total number of cases nationwide is..

What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined [Video]What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined

What To Expect When You've Been Quarantined Thousands in the United States have been quarantined as a result of the growing number of stateside cases of coronavirus. Whether the quarantine is..

Face the Nation: Pompeo, Salvanto, O'Keefe, Gottlieb

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on polling in Texas and California ahead of Super Tuesday and former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb warned of...
Italy considers creating new coronavirus red-zone as cases rise: official

Italy is considering setting up a new quarantine red-zone near the northern city of Bergamo given the high number of coronavirus cases in the area, the head of...
