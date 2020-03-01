Global  

NASA images reveal massive DROP in pollution in China following coronavirus outbreak

NASA images reveal massive DROP in pollution in China following coronavirus outbreak

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Scientists monitoring the ongoing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China have found one surprising bit of silver lining. Satellite images from NASA revealed a significant drop in pollution over some of China’s biggest cities. According to NASA, there has been a significant decrease in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions in China due to the economic slowdown following the coronavirus outbreak. NO2...
