Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Coronavirus reaches MEXICO with first 2 confirmed cases

Coronavirus reaches MEXICO with first 2 confirmed cases

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Dr. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, one of Mexico’s undersecretaries for health, announced on Friday that America’s southern neighbor has two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Lopez-Gatell, speaking on behalf of the Mexican government, stated that one of the patients is currently in Mexico City while the other is in an undisclosed location in the northwestern state of Sinaloa....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Stuck in Mexico: Central American asylum seekers in limbo

Stuck in Mexico: Central American asylum seekers in limbo 02:59

 While their asylum cases are heard in US courts, Al Jazeera meets the refugees and migrants affected by a controversial policy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Considers Closing Mexico Border To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus [Video]Trump Considers Closing Mexico Border To Prevent The Spread Of The Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said the U.S. is considering closing down the country’s southern border with Mexico. According to Reuters, the closing would be to help control the spread of the coronavirus...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy [Video]Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Dealing a significant blow to a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday that the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Honduras suspends deportation flights from Mexico on coronavirus fears

The Honduran government suspended deportation flights from Mexico on Tuesday, a senior official said, citing coronavirus fears and a lack of public health...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

Grand opening of NBCUniversal's ABQ studio postponed

The widely-anticipated grand opening of NBCUniversal's TV and film studio scheduled for Thursday has been postponed. The announcement came after New Mexico...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.