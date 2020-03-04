Global  

Canadian women with transvaginal mesh implants to share $21.5 million in settlement

CBC.ca Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
A group of Canadian women who suffered ill-effects from implantation of a medical device called transvaginal mesh will receive a total of $21.5 million in compensation, recent court records show.
0
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $1.7 million to three Australian women in pelvic mesh class action

An Australian court on Tuesday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay three women a total of A$2.6 million ($1.7 million) plus legal costs as compensation for...
Reuters Also reported by •SBS

