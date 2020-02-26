Global  

One News Page > Health News > Alert: House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak by sweeping bipartisan vote; Senate vote expected Thursday.
News video: Coronavirus In NYC: Disinfecting Subways & Buses

Coronavirus In NYC: Disinfecting Subways & Buses 02:51

 New York City is on high alert following the first confirmed coronavirus case, and MTA workers are cleaning subways and buses to keep commuters safe. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

Amazon's self-driving delivery robots are headed to Virginia

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) package delivery robots could soon hit Virginia's sidewalks and roadways. The state's General Assembly has made quick work of a...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle Times

Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote

For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman *Matt Gaetz*, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
Mediaite Also reported by •Reuters

JulieEichorn

Julie Collins RT @RepBeatty: VOTE ALERT: House passes $8.3 billion #Coronavirus bill to help address the rowing health crisis in a smart, strategic, and… 11 minutes ago

iowasnewsnow

Iowa's News Now Iowa's News Now Alert: House passes bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus #Coronavirus #CoronaVirus… https://t.co/PVmpRRVIye 5 hours ago

RepBeatty

Joyce Beatty VOTE ALERT: House passes $8.3 billion #Coronavirus bill to help address the rowing health crisis in a smart, strategic, and serious manner. 6 hours ago

COHouseDem

COHouseDems ✅PASSED UNANIMOUSLY✅ Rep. @DonaldValdezCO's bill to to ensure Colorado’s AMBER Alert notification system stays up… https://t.co/qPadBte9F0 10 hours ago

MyNews13

Spectrum News 13 Alyssa's Alert would mandate panic alarm buts in public schools to notify law enforcement of campus emergencies. Th… https://t.co/nPr1zF9E68 6 days ago

tnrighttolife

TN Right to Life TN Right to Life's #ProLife Bill to Allow Abortion Pill Reversal Information passes state House Health Subcommittee… https://t.co/Vk4c4JcKKF 1 week ago

