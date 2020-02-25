Global  

South Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, less than previous day

Reuters India Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day, taking total infections to 5,766.
News video: New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife

New Coronavirus Cases In Illinois Are Husband And Wife 02:38

 CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports on what the state is saying in terms of precautions and testing after two more confirmed cases of coronavirus are found in the state.

LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener [Video]LA County Declares Health Emergency, Announces Six New Coronavirus Patients Including LAX Screener

Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday during a news conference in which officials confirmed six new cases of coronavirus, raising the county`s total to seven.

California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll [Video]California adds to coronavirus cases, death toll

The first fatality outside of Washington state from the coronavirus was reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 11, and new confirmed cases were reported around the two most populous cities, New..

South Korea reports 60 new coronavirus cases, total 893

For the previous three days, the health authority had reported triple-digit increases each morning.
Khaleej Times

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, including first U.S. soldier

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000...
Reuters


skekimi

🚨Bro! It’s just the Flu 🦠 Yonhap: South Korea reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, toll now at 38 https://t.co/ELgoQNdWrV 6 seconds ago

Freedom1776__

LifeLove RT @Rover829: Yonhap: South Korea reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, toll now at 38 39 seconds ago

kcamponovo

Kathy Camponovo RT @TheKoreaHerald: [Breaking] South Korea reports 438 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 5,766 #COVID19 #Corona #Coronavirus #Cor… 2 minutes ago

Rover829

Vincent Lee Yonhap: South Korea reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, toll now at 38 3 minutes ago

reg1776

Mickey Coronavirus live updates: South Korea reports 438 new cases, 3 additional deaths https://t.co/3ryr4PNbwG 3 minutes ago

CoViD19SARSCoV2

COVID-19 and SARS-COV-2 news RT @BNODesk: UPDATE: South Korea reports 145 new cases of coronavirus, adding to the 293 cases earlier reported https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 5 minutes ago

24sante_fr

BonneSante South Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, total 5,766 https://t.co/kOBFomqSO5 7 minutes ago

EliasVisontay

Elias Visontay RT @australian: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a travel ban for South Korea as well as bolstered measurers for arrivals from I… 8 minutes ago

