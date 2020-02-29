The Latest: Swiss officials confirm first coronavirus death

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )





5:30 p.m.



Authorities in Switzerland say a 74-year-old woman infected with COVID-19 has died, the first death due to the new virus reported in the country.



The Federal Office of Public Health said Thursday that the death was reported by authorities in the western canton of Vaud.



The woman had been hospitalized since Tuesday and died during the night.



As of Wednesday afternoon, 58 infections had been confirmed in Switzerland.



5:25 p.m.



Sri Lankan health authorities say they have decided to



They will be quarantined at a center to be set up at a state-run hospital formally used to treat leprosy patients on the outskirt of the capital, Colombo. Soldiers are now converting the hospital into a quarantine center.



Sri Lanka officially eliminated leprosy in 1995 and the facility was used to keep country’s only 16 patients, who will now be transferred to another hospital.



Health Ministry spokesman Viraj Abeysinghe made the announcement Thursday.



More than 104,000 Sri Lankans reside in Italy, with more than 60% in the Lombardy region that has been hit hard by the virus. More than 20,000 Sri Lankans reside in South Korea.



5:25 p.m.



The



India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top Hindu nationalist leaders are now saying they won't attend any festival celebrations on March 10 in view of the coronavirus outbreak and are advising people to exercise restraint.



