Turkish health minister advises Turks not to go abroad unless necessary

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that Turkey was advising its citizens not to go abroad unless necessary, due to the risk of the coronavirus, and that those who do go should isolate themselves for 14 days upon their return.
