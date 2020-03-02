Coronavirus spreads to NYC, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada as epidemic sweeps across America

James Cai, a 32-year-old physician’s assistant, said he became sick after attending a medical conference at a Times Square hotel last weekend.

Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN) · Amazon is recommending employees in New York and New Jersey work from home until the end of March as the coronavirus continues to spread. · The company is...

Business Insider 5 hours ago



