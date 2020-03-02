Global  

Coronavirus spreads to NYC, Texas, New Jersey, Tennessee and Nevada as epidemic sweeps across America

Thursday, 5 March 2020
(Natural News) Coronavirus update highlights for March 5th, 2020: – Two more coronavirus cases are now confirmed in New York City. Importantly, the origin of these cases cannot be found, meaning it’s almost certainly a local, sustained outbreak in NYC. This means NYC infections are about to explode. “Neither patient has a connection to travel...
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Governor, Health Officials Share Emergency Plan

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Governor, Health Officials Share Emergency Plan 20:51

 Gov. Phil Murphy and New Jersey health officials shared emergency plans Monday on confronting the growing coronavirus outbreak as more cases are confirmed on the East Coast.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out, Says ‘It Happened So Quick’

James Cai, a 32-year-old physician’s assistant, said he became sick after attending a medical conference at a Times Square hotel last weekend.
CBS 2

Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)

Amazon is recommending that employees in its New York City and New Jersey offices work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak (AMZN)· Amazon is recommending employees in New York and New Jersey work from home until the end of March as the coronavirus continues to spread.  · The company is...
Business Insider

