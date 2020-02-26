Global  

South Korea protests Japan's quarantine plans over coronavirus

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
South Korea strongly protested on Friday Japan's decision to impose a two-week quarantine for visitors from South Korea, calling it "unreasonable, excessive and extremely regrettable".
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S. 00:17

 Vice-President Mike Pence says all travelers coming to the U.S. on direct flights from Italy and South Korea will now be screened for coronavirus. More than 5,300 people have tested positive for coronavirus in south korea. Italy has more than 2,500 positive cases.

