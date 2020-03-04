Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry restrictions

South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry restrictions

SeattlePI.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul expressed “extreme regret” that Japan will quarantine all visitors from South Korea due to its surging viral outbreak and warned Friday of retaliation if Tokyo doesn’t withdraw the restriction.

The 14-day quarantine announced by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also will apply to visitors from China. Officials at a meeting of South Korea's national security council criticized Japan for implementing the restriction without consulting first.

South Korean Prime Minister Chung Se-kyun said the move amounted to a full entry ban. “(We) consider this as very regrettable and demand the excessive and irrational measure to be immediately withdrawn,” Chung said.

Relations between South Korea and Japan sank to their lowest point in decades last year as they feuded over trade issues, wartime history and military cooperation.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha summoned Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita to protest Japan’s move and described it as "unscientific," citing progress in the country's quarantine efforts.

South Korea has confirmed more than 6,500 cases of infection with the new coronavirus, but its numbers of new cases have been declining in recent days.

Tomita replied that Japan is facing a “critical period” that will determine whether it can successfully stem the spread of the virus. Japan counts more than 1,000 cases, including about 700 from a cruise ship.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the country's strengthened border controls will also apply to Japanese citizens returning from South Korea or China.

The possible countermeasures South Korea will consider include designating Japan as a risk area for infectious diseases and placing its own restrictions on travelers from Japan. However,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education

Here’s How South Korea Is Battling Coronavirus with Education 01:02

 Foreign travelers in South Korea are being educated in one of Seoul’s busiest tourist destinations. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S. [Video]Coronavirus Update: New Travel Restrictions On Italy, South Korea To Enter U.S.

Vice-President Mike Pence says all travelers coming to the U.S. on direct flights from Italy and South Korea will now be screened for coronavirus. More than 5,300 people have tested positive for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published

South Korea runs 'drive-thru' virus testing in Daegu [Video]South Korea runs 'drive-thru' virus testing in Daegu

As demand for coronavirus testing soars across South Korea, health authorities at the epicentre of the country's outbreak are running "drive-thru" testing facilities.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry restrictions

Seoul has expressed "extreme regret" over Japan's ordering 14-day quarantines on all visitors from South Korea due to a surge in viral infections and warned of...
Newsday

S Korea protests over Japan's virus travel restrictions

South Korea issued a strongly worded protest on Friday against Japan's decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, as coronavirus containment...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

stanleykee5

Stanley Kee RT @business: South Korea blasts Japan's decision to quarantine its citizens as "irrational and excessive" https://t.co/fwGZNOQXoh 17 seconds ago

CarRentalCOSpr

CarRentalColoradoSpr South Korea blasts Japan over virus entry restrictions https://t.co/IER6vPSlvk #travel #usa #colorado https://t.co/kEqQhlawJR 40 seconds ago

perfect_potion5

啓蟄 RT @samkimasia: South Korea says it will suspend visa waivers for Japan, its fourth biggest trading partner and direct neighbor that shares… 18 minutes ago

AxiomRekt

(((A. Rekt))) RT @joshjonsmith: South Korea comes out swinging over Japan's decision to quarantine arrivals over coronavirus. Natl Security Council blast… 30 minutes ago

fujing

rahn RT @BloombergAsia: South Korea blasts Japan's decision to quarantine its citizens as "irrational and excessive" https://t.co/eC6Z29ADOE 35 minutes ago

samkimasia

Sam Kim South Korea says it will suspend visa waivers for Japan, its fourth biggest trading partner and direct neighbor tha… https://t.co/f5EOPMvtzy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.