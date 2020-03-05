Global  

Twelve coronavirus cases on Egypt cruise ship are all asymptomatic: WHO, health ministry

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Twelve new cases of coronavirus registered on a Nile cruise ship are all asymptomatic, the health ministry and World Health Organization said in a joint statement on Friday.
