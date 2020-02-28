Global  

Seattle stadium worker tests positive for coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Stadium employee who worked at a Feb. 22 XFL game at the 72,000-seat venue where the Seattle Seahawks play has tested positive for the coronavirus.
News video: Employee at San Diego AT&T Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Employee at San Diego AT&T Store Tests Positive for Coronavirus 02:07

 AT&T temporarily closed six retail stores in San Diego after a retail worker tested positive for the coronavirus, a company spokesman said Thursday.

