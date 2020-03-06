Global  

Some Ontario hospitals ready to create stand-alone coronavirus testing centres, sources say

CBC.ca Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Some Ontario hospitals are preparing to create stand-alone testing centres for coronavirus if COVID-19 begins spreading widely within the province, CBC Toronto has learned.
