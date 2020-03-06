San Francisco cruise ship passengers stuck 'in limbo' after passenger dies from coronavirus
Friday, 6 March 2020 () (Natural News) Health officials in the Bay Area yesterday conducted tests on about 3,500 passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship to determine if any of them have contracted the novel coronavirus. The ship was scheduled to dock in San Francisco on Thursday but was prevented from doing so after one 71-year-old man, who had...
The coronavirus outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states. In response to the rapidly growing virus, Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to..
Off the coast of San Francisco, 3,500 people are stuck in their ship cabins as they wait for coronavirus test results. And the state's oil and gas legacy is ugly... USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Newsday
