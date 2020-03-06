Global  

San Francisco cruise ship passengers stuck 'in limbo' after passenger dies from coronavirus

NaturalNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Health officials in the Bay Area yesterday conducted tests on about 3,500 passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship to determine if any of them have contracted the novel coronavirus. The ship was scheduled to dock in San Francisco on Thursday but was prevented from doing so after one 71-year-old man, who had...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results

Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results 01:55

 Cruise ship passengers on the Grand Princess were awaiting coronavirus test results as their ship continued to remain off the California coast. Jackie Ward reports. (3/6/20)

Cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests

First, the food buffet was shut down as gloved staff scurried about wiping every surface in sight. Then the ocean liner's gym, bar, casino and boutiques were...
Reuters

In California: Coronavirus traps cruise passengers. And happy 40th to our Galapagos

Off the coast of San Francisco, 3,500 people are stuck in their ship cabins as they wait for coronavirus test results. And the state's oil and gas legacy is ugly...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsday

Tweets about this

RoderickCarlyle

Roderick Carlyle RT @captsingh: Cruise ship GRAND PRINCESS is in holding pattern off San Francisco 🇺🇸 awaiting port /health authorities further instructions… 7 seconds ago

c1w2d3

Charla Ramsay⭐⭐⭐ RT @DiariesPolar: "A cruise ship carrying 3,500 passengers and crew (2,700 passengers, roughly 800 crew) is floating listlessly in the wate… 1 minute ago

Trinlo2

Trinlo @maddow They need to scramble an empty sanitized cruise ship to San Francisco and move the passengers who do not ha… https://t.co/vAnGt3bNqi 3 minutes ago

orlandosentinel

Orlando Sentinel Stuck at sea, cruise ship passengers off San Francisco await coronavirus test results https://t.co/LC38R1bGB1 https://t.co/0xxVep4EJs 4 minutes ago

DiariesPolar

Polar Bear Diaries "A cruise ship carrying 3,500 passengers and crew (2,700 passengers, roughly 800 crew) is floating listlessly in th… https://t.co/4dm2na7yzp 4 minutes ago

HkersWe

FarnKong😷 RT @AFP: Passengers and crew on a giant cruise ship being held off the coast of San Francisco were Friday waiting on the results of tests t… 7 minutes ago

fern_60

Frances Auger RT @WakeUpCanada1: Helicopter delivers #coronavirus diagnostic kits to cruise ship passengers off San Francisco https://t.co/Zf7YHfUF1O via… 8 minutes ago

WakeUpCanada1

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump Helicopter delivers #coronavirus diagnostic kits to cruise ship passengers off San Francisco https://t.co/Zf7YHfUF1O via @nationalpost 8 minutes ago

