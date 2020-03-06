Global  

$2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
A global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases issued a call on Friday for $2 billion to support the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 infections around the world.
