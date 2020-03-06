$2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

A global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases issued a call on Friday for $2 billion to support the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 infections around the world. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr. K. Shankar $2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group 5 minutes ago BSMG and FLFO $2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group https://t.co/g1Pyk9vxsj https://t.co/JQ3uUYPlhB 15 minutes ago