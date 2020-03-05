Global  

Coronavirus projection model death counts from March 6th through April 4th: How we get from 13 to 580 aggregate deaths in America

NaturalNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
(Natural News) Yesterday we released Revision 1 of our Pandemic Projection Model that shows 2.1 million coronavirus deaths in America by July 4th if nothing is done to stop the spread. For those who don’t usually think in terms of exponential progressions, the numbers seem impossible. But in fact, we’re already tracking very closely in...
News video: Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

ALERT: Pandemic projection model shows 2.16 million deaths in USA by July 4th if nothing done to halt nearly all domestic travel (air, rail and roads)

(Natural News) Today I finished tweaking the first draft of a pandemic projection model that simulates the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. The...
NaturalNews.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Iran reports 85 new virus deaths; toll rises to 514

Iran reported 85 new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 514 in the country. Iran is the fourth most affected country...
Zee News Also reported by •The MerkleReuters

